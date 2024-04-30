Sharmin Segal, Lilly Singh, Tesher At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Premiere In Los Angeles

Image shared on Instagram.( Image courtesy: bhansaliproductions)

A day ahead of Heeramandi's Netflix release, a special screening of the web series was held in Los Angeles. The premiere was attended by the show's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with his niece Sharmin Segal, who plays a pivotal role in the series. Inside pictures from the event were shared by Bhansali productions' Instagram page. In the pictures, we can see the Ram-Leela director posing with Sharmin, who looks lovely in a lehenga. Global icons such as Lilly Singh, Tesher, and others can also be spotted in the pictures shared. Actor-influencer Lilly Singh arrived at the event in a blazer while Canadian rapper and singer-songwriter Tesher looked dapper in black.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Last week the filmmaker hosted a star-studded premiere in Mumbai. Several Bollywood and TV celebrities attended the grand screening of the web series. The official Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions' shared a series of unseen photos from the screening, featuring Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the perfect host to his guests.

In one picture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is captured posing with Salman Khan. Another photo featured him posing alongside Alia Bhatt. In the third snapshot, Sanjay Leela Bhansali can be seen greeting Rekha. One of the images also captured Sanjay Leela Bhansali chatting and laughing with Sonakshi Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Rekha and Aditi Rao Hydari. In the last monochrome photo, the director is seen striking pose with Sonakshi Sinha and her mother, Poonam Sinha. The caption read, "A royal night of glitz, glamour, and grandeur." Take a look at the post here.

Other attendees at the event included Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Soni Razdan, Esha Deol and Shruti Haasan among others.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set against the backdrop of British India, delves into the intricate dynamics of Mallikajaan's domain as she navigates challenges triggered by the return of Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her late nemesis daughter.