Sharmila Tagore On Marriage, Having Kids: 'I've Taken Decisions That Have Gone Against The Grain'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sabapataudi)

Sharmila Tagore needs no introduction. The National Award-winning actress, in her decades-long career, has given some of the finest hits. Now, Sharmila Tagore, in a conversation with The Quorum, has opened up about her decision to get married. Sharmila Tagore and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi got married in 1968. They are parents to – Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha are actors, Saba stays away from the limelight. The veteran actress said, “​​I've lived my life following my convictions. And I've taken lots of decisions that have gone against the grain at that time–getting married, deciding to have children because I believe that there's a body clock. There's a time to wear a bikini and a time to do something else. The timing of life is very important, to adapt to change, to grow with that time, to keep yourself relevant. For that, you have to be in tune with your surroundings and learn from everybody.”

In the same interview, Sharmila Tagore was also asked to share a piece of advice for the budding actors. The 78-year-old said, “Well, the first thing one learns is not to give advice because everybody reacts to it differently when they do ask for advice. But when you tell them, they don't really like it. This is what has been my experience. So, they want to vent or they want to share, perhaps, but everybody has to choose their own way. It's difficult to give advice to anybody because my journey and the choices I've made are my own.”

Sharmila Tagore also spoke about the challenges of being an actor. “A lot of people today want to be actors because they think it's such a glamorous profession and you can buy a car and a house and everything in three years, whereas any other profession, it will take you very long. But you do not understand the fragility, the lot of other challenges,” she said.