Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor Retires To The Kitchen In His Last Role

Sharmaji Namkeen poster. (courtesy: primevideoin)

Highlights Paresh stepped into Rishi's shoe to complete the movie

Rishi Kapoor's Bol Radha Bol co-star Juhi Chawla is also in the film

Sharmaji Namkeen to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Finally, the makers have released the much-awaited trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen, late actor Rishi Kapoor's last movie. The film stars both Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal as Sharmaji, the titular character who discovers his passion for cooking after retirement. It will be the first movie in Bollywood where two veteran actors will be playing the same character, as Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 before the film could be completed. As Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir revealed this week, Paresh Rawal stepped into the role to film the remaining scenes after Rishi Kapoor lost his battle with cancer. Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie promises a relatable story of a retired widower and his journey to ward off loneliness. However, a journey without a few bumps and hurdles is incomplete. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

The trailer opens with Rishi Kapoor (Sharmaji) complaining about his life after retirement. However, his sons convince him the life after retirement is "boring" and "slow". Not listening to his sons, Sharmaji goes out and looks for ways to keep the loneliness at bay. After several adventures, he finally discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women's kitty group. But as it's said, what is life without a few hurdles similarly, Sharmji faces a few challenges laid by his sons. What happens next is what the movie is all about.

Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the movie also stars Juhi Chawla who co-starred with Mr Kapoor in films like Bol Radha Bol.

Here have a look at the trailer, starring Rishi Kapoor as Sharmaji and Paresh Rawal also as Sharmaji :



Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the trailer on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Sharmaji Namkeen is coming to add some spice to your life"

Here have a look:



The cast of Sharmaji Namkeen includes Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Ahead of the trailer release, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about how his father, Rishi Kapoor, who was confident and believed in the story. In the video, he said, "After his demise, we thought the film wouldn't get completed. We thought of trying VFX, or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role, but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that's when Mr Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge."

Sharmaji Namkeen is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures.