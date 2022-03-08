Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor, MIA From This Fam-Jam, Were In Soni Razdan's Thoughts

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, came together last night for a little get together. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave it a miss. The couple often manages to join their families for a small get together, but this time, they did not join the party for the reasons better known to them. As Soni Razdan missed her kids, she shared several pics on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Missing the 3 musketeers Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor".

In the pictures, Soni Razdan is posing with Neetu and Riddhima in a black printed outfit. Check out below:

Soon after Soni posted the images on Insta stories, Neetu Kapoor re-shared her Insta story on her handle and mentioned her son-in-law. She wrote, "And of course our very own Bharat".

Ever since Ranbir and Alia officially confirmed their relationship, the two families often celebrate the occasions together, and their Instagram post stands as proof.

Here have a look:

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she is in the news for not one but two reasons. The first reason is that she will be making her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix's Heart Of Stone. And another reason is her recently released movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, roaring at the box office.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will marry by the end of the year. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated movie Brahmastra. The superhero film will be released on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages-- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Naga Arjun, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.