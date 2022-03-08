'Mini Meryl Streep': Big Love For Alia Bhatt's Hollywood Announcement From Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor And Others

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, set to make her Hollywood debut, announced the big news on Instagram on Tuesday. Alia will star in a film titled Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film will be a spy thriller, which will be directed by Tom Harper and it will be backed by Netflix and Skydance. In the comments section of Alia Bhatt's post, her colleagues, co-stars and family members congratulated her. "Amazing Alia, Happy to hear this," wrote Hrithik Roshan. Alia's 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor, who often refers to her as "mini Meryl Streep," commented: "Mini Meryl's at it again." Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote: "Congratulations." Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt dropped a few dancing emojis in the comments. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented "Congratulations" and dropped fire emojis. Karam Johar, who launched Alia in Bollywood, dropped heart and clap emojis.

Anil Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar dropped clap emojis too. Alia'sGully Boy co-star Vijay Varma dropped thunder emojis. Ananya Panday commented "Aliaaa" with heat emojis. Janhvi Kapoor also cheered for Alia in the comments.

Alia Bhatt, daughter of veteran actor Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, made her acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. She went on to star in critically acclaimed and hit films like Highway, 2 States, Raazi, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Gully Boy, to name a few.

The actress has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan.