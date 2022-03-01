Rekha, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali In A Pic. The Internet Is Obsessed

A picture-perfect moment from Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. (courtesy: deepika.heartbeat)

When two of the best actresses of the current generation pose with a veteran star and an accomplished filmmaker in a single frame, the results have to be amazing and so they are. In case you are wondering who we are talking about, we are referring to a picture of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rekha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali posing together. The women in the picture can be seen dressed in white outfits. The picture appears to be from the screening of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi held last week. Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone attended the screening together. Rekha was on the guest list too.

Rekha, who was also one of the attendees at the Gangubai Kathiawadi screening held last week

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia's first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress was supposed to work with the filmmaker in a film titled Inshallah, co-starring Salman Khan. However, the project got shelved.

Deepika Padukone has collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 3 projects - Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." Deepika also met her husband Ranveer Singh on the sets of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and they got married a few years later.

Gangubai Kathiawadi opened to stellar reviews from film critics. The film has been equally adept at impressing the audiences. The film has managed to collect Rs 50 crore in less than 5 days.