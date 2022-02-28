Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt's Film Is Ruling And How

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. (courtesy: bhansaliproductions)

Highlights The film opened in theatres on Friday

The film collected Rs 10.50 crore on opening day

It garnered Rs 15.30 crore on Sunday

Seems like cinemas are back and how. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to collect Rs 39.12 crore within 3 days of its release, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film that released in theatres on Friday, collected Rs 10.50 crore on its opening day. The second day, it witnessed a growth and earned Rs 13.32 crore. On Sunday alone, the film collected Rs 15.30 crore. In his box office report, Taran Adarsh stated, "Gangubai Kathiawadi brings cheer, confidence and cinegoers back, solid total in Wknd 1... Day 3 sees big gains (most places)... Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gujarat, Delhi, South India [parts] key contributors... Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: Rs 39.12 cr. India biz."

Taran Adarsh stated that the film's business could profit from the Maha Shivratri holiday. He posted on Koo, "Gangubai Kathiawadi needs to show healthy trending on Day 4 [Mon]... Maha Shivratri [Day 5; Tue] is expected to boost biz."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's Koo post here:

Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles. The film was also screened at the Berlin Film Fest.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Through a combination of fadeouts and fade-ins and the contrasts between the benighted world that Gangubai inhabits and the white sari that she wears, the film creates an ambience that despite being consciously crafted draws us in and makes us believe the story."