Just Karan Johar's 'Unbiased' Review Of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt has found a cheerleader in Karan Johar. After watching Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Karan has reviewed the film and has called it "unbiased." He shared a photo of Alia Bhatt as Gangubai and wrote, "To say that she is breathtaking..to say that she is stupendous... to say that she is by far one of the best actors we have or have ever had is not just stating a fact but still not saying enough about her brilliance! Alia Bhatt what are you? Yes, this is unbiased and from my heart! Sanjay Bhansali is a magician and she has performed his every celluloid trick with precision and perfection! #gangubaikathiawadi."

Not just this, Karan Johar also praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali and tweeted that Gangubai Kathiawadi "is going to be a massive hit." His tweet reads, "Sanjay Bhansali weaves his magic like a bonafide movie maverick and @aliaa08 is perfection! Stupendous! Beyond brilliant! And that is still not saying enough! Epic performance! #GangubaiKathiawadi is going to be a massive hit! The movies are back!!!!" Check out Karan Johar's tweet:

Sanjay Bhansali weaves his magic like a bonafide movie maverick and @aliaa08 is perfection! Stupendous! Beyond brilliant! And that is still not saying enough! Epic performance! #GangubaiKathiawadi is going to be a massive hit! The movies are back!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt is seen as the real-life sex worker in Gangubai Kathiawadi, who rose to political power and prominence in Kamathipura, the red-light district in Mumbai. The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited and is adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film released on February 25.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar share a good bond. Alia made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012 and calls him her mentor.

Next on the work front, Alia Bhatt is shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.