Alia Bhatt Heralded Gangubai Kathiawadi With Her Signature Pose

Alia Bhatt has shared a set of dazzling photos on Instagram. Alia, who is playing the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is definitely excited about its theatrical release. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial hit the theatres today. And to add to the hype, Alia treated us to a couple of pictures in which she is striking the signature namaste pose. She looks stunning in a white top and blue jeans. There's also a moon-shaped silhouette in the backdrop. We also see her showing the number "one" with her finger. Alia wrote, "One day to go" and added moon and heart emojis. Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The movie has hit the theatres today after the Supreme Court's decision came in favour of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meanwhile, the film promotions have been going on in full swing. Alia Bhatt, for her part, has been the face of movie screenings and premieres. From hopping from one city to another to attending the Berlin International Film Festival 2022, Alia has ticked all the boxes on the checklist. Ahead of the release, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi had arranged a special screening. Of course, Alia was present at the event. But she wasn't alone. She was accompanied by actress Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt flew down to Berlin for the premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Spinning a tale of love in white, Alia romanced the red carpet in a saree. She also switched between other ensembles to reflect different personas during her Berlin stay.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatt's first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the film, Ajay Devgn appears as mafia don Karim Lala. Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa are also part of the star crew.