'A Masterpiece': Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights The film released on Friday

It opened to stellar reviews

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest addition to the list of fans of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, released in theatres on Friday. On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a shout out the film on her Instagram story and she wrote this for Alia's performance in the film: "Gangubai Kathiawadi! A masterpiece! Alia Bhatt, words aren't enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever." Thanking Samantha in her Instagram story, Alia wrote: "Thankyou Samantha."

This is what Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote for Alia and how she thanked the actress:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Gangubai Kathiawadi showcases story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker in Mumbai's Kamathipura, who was pushed into prostitution at an early age. The film brings to life her rise from the ranks of Kamathipura to the head of a brothel and a political leader of the area. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari.

The film opened to stellar reviews from the critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "What matters is that with the power of a stupendous star turn, Alia Bhatt brings the real-life protagonist alive so vividly that all questions melt away." The film has been equally adept at impressing the audiences.