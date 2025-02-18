Shardul Pandit Takes A Jibe At Bollywood For Gloryfying Mughals Over Indian Kings: "Why Were They Omitted..."

Television actor Shardul Pandit has called out both Bollywood and the education system for overlooking the rich history of the Maratha warriors.

After watching the film Chhaava, which highlights the legacy of figures like Sambhaji Maharaj, Shardul took to his Instagram handle to express his frustration over the lack of recognition for these legendary figures in school curriculums and mainstream cinema. He questioned why the contributions of these warriors, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, were not celebrated enough, urging people to revisit and honor this significant chapter of Indian history.

Sharing a video on his social media handles, the Bigg Boss 14 fame actor wrote, “I saw Chhava yesterday and couldn't help but ask my friend “Ye sab humne kyu nahi padha? “Why do I remember everyone but don't have a clue about the contribution of the great Maratha warriors ? Why I haven't been gloating in pride over a hero like Sambhaji or Shivaji ? Why I don't remember the amazing Maratha rule , the men of steel, principles and value. Shouldn't we take pride in such great and exemplary Maratha warriors and hero's??.”

Shardul added, “Why was Bollywood shying away from bringing them to light ? Why were they omitted from my school books or not given the due weightage. And now when @maddockfilms @laxman.utekar and @vickykaushal09 have made a very accurate film, I see certain top YouTubers making videos about linking it to politics and questioning why is this film made now. Please take your kids and go to watch CHHAVA as we all have done a gross injustice to this glorious Maratha Sher #chatrapatisambhajimaharaj by not celebrating him enough in our history .@laxman.utekar and @vickykaushal09 you should be so proud of yourselves . Education , Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj , Sambhaji Raje , Maratha , Marathi , Sambhaji Maharaj , Mughals }#vickykaushal #chaava #chava #shambhajiraje #shardulpandit #maratha #jaimaharashtra.”

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant.

Chhaava hit theatres on February 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)