Shanaya Kapoor Says 'There Is A Shade Of Blue For Every Girl.' BFF Suhana Khan Reacts

Shanaya Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor recently posted a set of pictures of herself in a glamorous blue dress on Instagram, but what caught our attention was her BFF Suhana Khan's comment on it. On Wednesday, sharing a few pictures on Instagram, Shanaya wrote, "There is a shade of blue for every girl" with a tongue out emoji and a blue heart emoji. Her best friend, Suhana Khan, who was soon enough to respond to her post, wrote, "Stunning" with a star-eyed emoji in the post's comments section.

Shanaya's mother and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor and her co-star Neelam Kothari too commented on her post. While Maheep Kapoor dropped blue hearts and the evil eye emoji in the comments section, Neelam Kothari dropped sparkling heart emojis.

Check out the post here:

Shanaya and Suhana had recently been on a vacation to Dubai with their mothers Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan respectively. A few days ago, Shanaya shared a set of pictures of herself on her Instagram handle from Dubai. In the pictures, Shanaya can be seen wearing a white dress. According to her captions, her BFF Suhana Khan took those pictures for her.

See post:

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is also preparing for her big Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film Bedhadak, which is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.