Shanaya Kapoor, Recovering From COVID-19, Is 'Spending Time' With Herself Like This

Shanaya Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is keeping herself busy in quarantine by taking care of her skin and painting. Shanaya shared her coronavirus diagnosis a few days after her mom Maheep Kapoor contracted the virus - Maheep had attended a get-together at Karan Johar's residence where three more tested COVID-positive. Shanaya's initial COVID test report was negative but she later tested positive for the virus. In her latest post, Shanaya shared pictures and videos of herself painting, working out and applying face masks. She wrote: "10/10 recommend spending time with yourself. (PS: I miss the gym and I'm very bad at painting)."

On December 16, Shanaya Kapoor informed her Instafam that she has the virus. She shared a statement that read: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, however, while testing again as precaution, the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone."

Other than Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, who were present at the dinner at Karan Johar's, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. They are currently in quarantine.

In terms of work, Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her debut in Bollywood with a Dharma Productions project. She has joined Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Announcing her new film on her Instagram account in March, she wrote: "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."