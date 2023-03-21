''Good Morning Mumbai': Shanaya Kapoor Woke Up And Did This

Shanaya Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Hello everyone, Shanaya Kapoor's latest post needs all your attention. She has dropped a picture from her morning routine. Here, Shanaya is standing on the balcony with her back facing the camera. Don't miss the clear landscape view of the city of dreams. Shanaya, dressed in an easy breezy salwar kameez set, is stretching her arms. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Good morning, Mumbai.” Shanaya has also added a bunch of emojis in the caption. Her biggest cheerleader, mother Maheep Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She left a set of red heart emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor, recently, was spotted at her BFF Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna's wedding. Shanaya looked like a dream in a shimmery sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. She shared a series of pics on Instagram and just added a blue heart emoji. Shanaya's BFFs, Ananya and Suhana Khan, were super impressed. Ananya wrote, “Angel face” along with a heart-eye emoji. Suhana labelled her look as “wow”. Bhavana Pandey and Manish Malhotra dropped red hearts under the pics.

Shanaya Kapoor also shared some inside pictures from Alanna Panday and Ivor's wedding festivities. The happy album featured Shanaya, her brother Jahaan Kapoor and Ananya Panday's sister Rysa. They look lovely. Don't you think? Well, Ananya didn't waste much time and simply asked in the comments, “Where am I?” Shanaya and Jahaan's parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts under the album. Bhavana Pandey followed suit.

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The actress will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya will share the screen space with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.