Shanaya Kapoor Buys Audi Q7 Worth Rs 80 Lakh Ahead Of Her Debut In Bedhadak

Shanaya Kapoor poses with her new Audi Q7.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapooor and Maheep Kapoor, has just recently purchased a luxurious Audi Q7. Shanaya has been all the talk in Bollywood lately as she is making her debut in Karan Johar's production of Bedhadak.

Audi Mumbai West posted a series of pictures on their Instagram account, of Shanaya Kapoor with her parents posing with the car. The 22-year-old can be seen grinning next to the Audi Q7 Facelift which is worth Rs 80 lakh. The car was gift wrapped with a red Audi Ribbon with the her name put on the number plate. A large picture of Shanaya was also put up alongside with a caption: "Welcome to the Audi Family".

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. She will play Nimrit in the upcoming project. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, She will share the screen space with Lakshya and Gurfateh.

She had announced the happy news on Instagram and wrote, "A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya and Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan."

Shanaya Kapoor started her career in Bollywood as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film featured her cousin, actress Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

Shanaya also made cameo appearances in in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019.

Karan Johar had in the past launched several star kids like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jahnvi, to name a few. Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan while director David Dhawan is Varun's father.