Shamshera: Ranbir 'Kapur' Vs Ranveer, Oops, Ranbir Kapoor - We Can't Decide Who's Funnier

A still from The Other Kapur Show (courtesy: YRF)

In a special promotional activity, the makers at Yash Raj Films, who are producing Shamshera, released a video called, The Other Kapur Show. It is a complete blast as the lead Ranbir Kapoor features both as the host and the celebrity of the show. However, the only difference is that Ranbir, the host, has a 'u' in his surname Kapur while the other one is Kapoor. Their banter makes for a hilarious watch as the host pulls the actor's leg for being selected for Saawariya, Ranbir Kapoor's debut film which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, only because of his surname.

The Ranbir vs Ranbir game continues as the host again asks if, after Kalank, Sadak 2, Alia's "bad luck" culminated in marrying Ranbir. "Alia ne pehle Kalank ki phir Sadak 2 aur phir aapse shaadi. Aapko kya lgta hai unka bad luck kab khatam hoga (Alia worked in Kalank then Sadak 2 and then married you. When do you think her bad luck will end)?" asked the host. Ranbir then answered, "She was amazing in Gangubai Kathiawadi (another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, released in 2022)."

From paying off debts due to the failure of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir's 2017 film that did not impress the audience, to director Anurag Basu "hating" his dialogue delivery, the actor pulled his own leg in the hilarious clip.

Here watch the Ranbir vs Ranbir show below:

Ranbir will feature in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has a dual role in the film, as a father and son. He plays a dacoit who follows his father's legacy. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film will release on July 22.