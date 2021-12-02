Shalmali Kholgade-Farhan Shaikh's Wedding Garlands Had Photos Of Them. Also, See Reception Pic

Shalmali Kholgade with Farhan Shaikh.(Image courtesy: shalmiaow)

Highlights Shalmali married Farhan Shaikh on November 22

The singer shared pictures from her intimate wedding festivities

She got married in her living room

Singer Shalmali Kholgade married sound engineer Farhan Shaikh this week and the wedding was remarkable in more ways than one. For one, it took place in the couple's living room; for another, the jaimala or wedding garlands they wore were unique - pompoms strung together with photos of the couple (We'd love a better look, Shalmali). The newlyweds wore colour-coordinated outfits in orange; Shalmali Kholgade's wedding look was anything but conventional - she skipped the regulation bridal lehenga for a much more casual halter-neck blouse and orange saree with flowers in her hair. More on this below.

The wedding rituals were followed by a reception, a picture from which was shared by Shalmali with a note for Farhan and the friends who were at the big day: "This is my face 90% times around Farhan Shaikh. I love you so much my dearest husband!! I feel like my life's just begun and it's going to be solid gold. To all my friends who came last night, and even those who couldn't make it, I love you all so much. My mother has always said this to me "aayushyaat loka kamvaayche!", meaning "in life, earn the hearts of people" and I feel like your blessings and your presence told me I've earned A LOT. Nothing could make me happier! Thank you, on behalf of Farhan and I."

See Shalmali Kholgade's reception post here:

Shalmali Kholgade and Farhan Shaikh had a Hindu as well as a Muslim ceremony - the first was conducted by Shalmali's father, the second by Farhan's brother. "We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have.. In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins," Shalmali wrote on Instagram, "We wanted a Hindu and a Muslim ritual at our wedding. Farhan's brother-in-law was kind enough to recite a Dua, conduct an english translation of Nikaah and then did recited Al-Fatihah."

"My incredible Father conducted the Lajja Hom and Saptapadi with an English translation. As complete as complete can be was what our wedding was. I still can't get over how wholesome it was," Shalmali Kholgade wrote. See all the wedding posts below.

The Hindu wedding - swipe to see a picture of the bride and groom wearing the garlands:

The Muslim ceremony:

The bride and groom with family:

Shalmali Kholgade's discography includes hits such as Balam Pichkari and Lat Lag Gayee.