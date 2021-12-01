Singer Shalmali Kholgade Marries Farhan Shaikh In Her Living Room. See Pics

Shalmali Kholgade with Farhan Shaikh.(Image courtesy: shalmiaow)

Singer Shalmali Kholgade married boyfriend Farhan Shaikh, a sound engineer, at their home on November 22. She made her wedding announcement a few days later on Tuesday. Sharing pictures from the ceremonies, she wrote: "22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match Farhan Shaikh. We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have... In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins." The actress shared another post, in which she wrote that the couple had a Hindu ceremony as well as a Nikaah. She wrote in her post: "I love that this picture sums up my favourite quality in Farhan Shaikh - compassion. We wanted a Hindu and a Muslim ritual at our wedding. Farhan's brother-in-law Abdullah Usman was kind enough to recite a Dua, conduct an English translation of Nikaah and then did recited Al-Fatihah."

Sharing that she "still can't get over how wholesome" her wedding was, Shalmali posted a set of pictures from the wedding. The couple's jaimala was made of flowers and polaroids of the couple. She wrote: "My incredible father conducted the Lajja Hom and Saptapadi with an English translation. As complete as complete can be was what our wedding was. I still can't get over how wholesome it was."

Shalmali Kholgade has sung many hit Bollywood tracks, which include Pareshaan, Lat Lag Gayee, Balam Pichkariand Beech Beech Mein, among many others. She has also sung tracks in regional languages. Congratulations, Shalmali Kholgade and Farhan Shaikh.