Shakuntala Devi Song Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi: Vidya Balan Simplifies The Magic Of Math

Vidya Balan in Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi. (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi is the first song to be out from the film

It has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan

The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar

If only there was an easy way to understand mathematics. Wait, there is when a genius like Shakuntala Devi is your teacher and that's what the song Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi from Vidya Balan's upcoming film Shakuntala Devi is all about. Vidya Balan, who plays the titular role enters a dull classroom full of kids. However, things take a magical turn when she begins teaching the kids in a fun way by singing and dancing, effortlessly. The song Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi highlights the fun spirit of Shakuntala Devi.Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by duo Sachin - Jigar, Paas Nahi Toh Fail Nahi is the first track to be released from the film. The lyrics are by Vayu and the track is full of full of energy.

Check out the song here:

Shakuntala Devi was earlier scheduled to release on May 8 but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to premiere it on an OTT platform. The film is now slated to release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. It is the first big film to release directly on Amazon Prime Video, after Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film, directed by Anu Menon, showcases the journey of Shakuntala Devi and her genius, which was first discovered at the age of 5, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. She later earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Other than being a mathematician, Shakuntala Devi was an astrologer, cookbook author and a novelist. Sanya Malhotra features as her daughter in the film.