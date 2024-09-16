Viral: Shakira Abruptly Exits Stage After Catching Fans "Film Up Her Dress"

Pop star Shakira was forced to walk off the stage mid-performance after a few people appeared to film up her dress. The Waka Waka singer was performing her new single Soltera at LIV Miami when the incident happened. As per the pictures and videos doing the rounds on the internet, Shakira was visibly upset when she found out some people in the crowd were filming up her skirt. In one of the clips posted by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Shakira was seen stopping her dance and pulling down her skirt with both hands. She shakes her head and gestures with her hand, underlining the wrongful activity. Although Shakira resumes her dance she soon makes an abrupt exit from the stage and gets greeted by the VIP fans and her security.

This video of Shakira is very viral. What has happened in this video after all?#Shakira pic.twitter.com/5umbZxQrlp — Yadav ankit (@AnkitYa63247185) September 16, 2024

The internet reacted to the viral videos, condemning the inappropriate act. There was also widespread support for Shakira on social media websites. This user called out the crowd for the “pathetic behaviour.”

“Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS,” wrote another user in a post.

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL — FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024

A user wrote, “Whoever was filming should be arrested for sexual assault.”

Whoever was filming should be arrested for sexual assault — Itsme (@itsme_urstruly) September 15, 2024

Calling out the behaviour, a Shakira fan said, “ People are GROSS. Such types of people are mentally ill.”

“That's truly disappointing behaviour. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” read another comment.

That's truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone. — James Kramer (@SkynetWebnett) September 15, 2024

People were shocked by the fan behaviour. A fan wrote, “That's just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she's just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!”

That's just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she's just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency! ???? — SHAVA (@SHAVA787) September 15, 2024

A few months ago, in June, Shakira opened up about the emotional pain she experienced following her breakup with her long-time partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Shakira compared her heartbreak to a physical sensation of being “stabbed in the chest,” describing it as so real that it felt like a hole in her chest. The separation, which came after 11 years together, was compounded by public scrutiny and personal challenges, including rumours of infidelity surrounding Pique, a tax fraud case and caring for her ailing father. According to the report, despite the turmoil, Shakira found refuge in her music, using it as a therapeutic outlet.