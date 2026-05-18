Spanish Court Rules In Shakira’s Favour In Major Tax Dispute

A Spanish court has cleared Shakira of tax fraud charges and ordered the government to refund over $64 million in fines and interest. The decision ends another long chapter in the singer's ongoing tax troubles, which haunted her for years in the country. The case focused on Shakira's 2011 taxes, as officials claimed the Colombian superstar should have paid taxes as a resident of Spain.

At the time, the Colombian singer was dating football star Gerard Pique, who played for FC Barcelona.

Under Spanish law, a person must stay in the country for more than 183 days in a year to officially qualify as a tax resident. After reviewing the case, the court found that authorities could only prove Shakira spent 163 days in Spain during that period, which was below the legal limit.

According to Reuters, the High Court said the fines were unfair because they were “based on the assumption that the appellant's tax residence was in Spain for the 2011 fiscal year, ‌a fact which has not been proven.”

Following the court's decision, Shakira's lawyer, Jose Luis Prada, stated that it “comes after an eight-year ordeal that has taken an ​unacceptable toll, reflecting a ​lack of rigour in administrative practice.”

In a statement to Sky News, Shakira said, “After more than eight years of enduring brutal public targeting, orchestrated campaigns to destroy my reputation, and sleepless nights that ultimately impacted my health and my family's well-being, the National High Court has finally set the record straight.

“There was never any fraud, and the administration itself could never prove otherwise, simply because it wasn't true. Yet, for nearly a decade, I was treated as guilty.”

Even though the court ordered the tax agency to return the money to the Hips Don't Lie singer, the organisation said it plans to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. Because of the appeal, no payment will be made until a final ruling is announced.