Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Refuses To Slow Down

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn'sShaitaan has witnessed a significant surge in box office collections on day 3. After making Rs 14.75 crore on day 1 and Rs 18.75 crore on day 2, the film earned Rs 20.5 crore on Sunday, as per Sacnilk. With this, the total earnings of the film at the domestic box office is at Rs 54 crore. The horror thriller, which was released on March 8, also features R Madhavan, Jyotihka and Janki Bodiwala in key roles. Shaitaan is a remake of the Gujarati film Vash, which was released in February, last year. The horror thriller has been directed by Vikas Bahl, who has previously helmed projects such as Queen and Super 30.

Reviewing the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote: “Swinging between the cacophonous and the batshit crazy, Shaitaan, remake of a recent Gujarati film, is targetted at lead actor Ajay Devgn's fan base, which loves to watch him play the tough guy who proves equal to any task, be it as an invisible police officer fighting lawbreakers or a father compelled to turn indomitable defender of a family threatened by a wicked world…The fear factor in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan is meant to be unsettlingly high. It is aimed to have you squirming in your seats. But the execution of the scenes that are ostensibly designed to terrify are generally terribly pedestrian and undermined irretrievably by done-to-death, near-risible methods,” and gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5.

Praising Jyothika's performance, the review added: “Jyotika is the only one in the cast who is able to rise a bit above the sheer absurdity of the proceedings. The two male characters and the actors playing them don't stand a chance. The protagonist and the antagonist have a go at each other and drag the film into a claptrap that has no redeeming features.”

Jyothika's performance was also praised by her husband, actor Suriya, who wrote on Instagram: “To my woman! My partner, my strength! It's a new beginning again with Shaitaan! Proud of everything you do! Lots of respect and love! @jyotika.”

Shaitaan has been jointly produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios