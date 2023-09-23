Shahid Kapoor's New Look Reminds The Internet Of 'Haider Supremacy'

Shahid shared this image. (Courtesy: ShahidKapoor)

Shahid Kapoor treated his Instafam to a brand new look. He shared a couple of pictures in which he can be seen in cropped hair. Shahid Kapoor didn't reveal whether the look is for a new movie or endorsement or anything else. However, Shahid's new look reminded the Internet of his film Haider, in which he sported short hair. Shahid's new look also drew comments from colleagues and the Internet. The first member who commented on Shahid's picture was the usual suspect, wife Mira Rajput. She wrote, "Hot" and dropped a fire emoji. Actor Rohit Roy wrote, "The "Kameena" is coming back it seems in a new avtar! Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Looking super sharp!" Mika Singh commented, "Ghaint punjabi munda." Shahid Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Hi there."

An Instagram user wrote, "Hi There.... Hi There...Haider." Another comment read, "Haider look is backkkk." Another comment read, "Haider is back...?" Another user wrote, "This hairstyle reminds me of Haider." For context, Haider is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and it's an adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Shahid Kapoor played the titular role in the film while Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon played pivotal roles.

On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor shared another set of pictures, taken in gray scale. The actor looks intense in the pictures. The Internet showered love on those pictures. One comment wrote, "Haider Supremacy." Another comment read, "Kadak."

Earlier this month, Shahid and Mira were busy at Ruhaan Kapoor's wedding. Veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's son Ruhaan Kapoor married Manukriti Pahwa (daughter of actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa) in an intimate ceremony last week. Manukriti Pahwa shared an inside picture from the festivities on her Instagram profile and it features Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, Sanah Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Mayank Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. Ruhaan's brother Shahid Kapoor attended the festivities with wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain. Sharing the picture, Manukriti wrote, "Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever! 28.08.2023. Will always be the most special."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon and the action thriller Bloody Daddy.