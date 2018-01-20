Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha Is Ready To Step Into Her Dad's Shoes. See Pic

If you thought actor Shahid Kapoor was the biggest fitness enthusiast, sorry, but you were wrong. It's Shahid's one-year-old daughter Misha, who tried to fit into her father's gym shoes. Shahid Kapoor posted this adorable picture of Misha, in which the little girl is trying Shahid's shoes and the photo definitely made our day. "Guess she has decided to take over," Shahid captioned Misha's photo. The photo is so cute that netizens could not but notice it even on a lazy Saturday afternoon. Misha's photo has received 342,767 'likes' in less than two hours and fans have filled up the comment section with compliments for Shahid and Mira Rajput's daughter. "So cute," "cutie pie" wrote some users while others highlighted that Misha is growing up so quick.
Yesterday, Shahid Kapoor was busy with Misha and the little girl was doodling with colourful chalks with her daddy.
This is how Shahid and Misha spent a 'perfect day.'
It was only a few days ago when Misha's selfie with dad Shahid and mom Mira was doing the rounds on the Internet.
Doting parents Shahid and Mira never fail to elate their fans and always delight them with adorable pictures of Misha.
Misha Kapoor was born to Shahid and Mira in August 2016, a couple of months from when she started appearing frequently on Shahid Kapoor's (and now mom Mira's) Instagram. Soon, Misha was also spotted accompanying Mira to lunch dates and shopping trips. Misha's travel diaries already have entries from New York and London - both places visited last year.
Misha also attended an art class with mom Mira and all we could say was daag ache hain.
Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Padmaavat, which hits the screens on January 25.