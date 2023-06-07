Shahid Kapoor's Concept Of Marriage Outrages The Internet: 'Don't Have To Be Kabir Singh IRL'

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

On social media, Shahid Kapoor has trended all day. The reason - the 42-year-old actor talked about his idea of marriage during an interview with Film Companion and the Internet is not a fan of his marriage theory. A Reddit thread is bombarded with comments on Shahid Kapoor's take on marriage and it was flagged as problematic by a section of the Internet. Before we go any further, here's what Shahid Kapoor said about marriage in a recent interview. "I finally have figured this out that this entire marriage thing is just about one thing you know. It's that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of this life is going to be a journey of being fixed and becoming a decent person. That pretty much is what life is about."

A Reddit user wrote, "I get that you played Kabir Singh but you don't have to continue behaving like that bro." Another one added, "This is what women are for? To fix men? Manchild." A third comment read, "It's never a woman's job to fix a man. Marriage is equal responsibility on both husband and wife." Another user asked, "Just to be a decent person?" Schooling Shahid, another user commented, "No Shahid, this is NOT what marriage should be. This is probably a big reason why more and more woman are choosing to remain single. It's 2023, men being incompetent is no longer cool or excusable." Inputs from another user, "Women are not rehabilitation centers for Men. Pretty simple thing to understand and yet." "He's still in his Kabir Singh character," read another comment. FYI, the 2019 hit film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role was flagged for its toxic and misogynistic view of romance.

Here's the thread with the comments.

Shahid married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. The couple are parents to two children - a son and a daughter. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon and the action thriller Bloody Daddy.