Nothing, Just A Pic Of Shahid Kapoor '10 Years Apart.' See Post

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor, who is super busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller Deva, has treated fans to a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram. In the mirror pic, the actor is seen flexing his biceps. Well, not just that. Shahid has also compared his current avatar to his giant portrait, clicked 10 years ago, in the background. Hope you noticed the similarities between the looks — Shahid's crew cut and well-trimmed beard. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor simply wrote, “Me and me just 10 years apart.” Rapper Badshah spoke on everyone's behalf when he wrote, “Haider.” FYI: Shahid's character carried a similar look in the Vishal Bhardwaj film. Tabu and Shraddha Kapoor were also part of it.

Shahid Kapoor has a thing for mirror selfies, and his Instagram timeline is proof. The actor, earlier this month, shared a picture of himself wearing a vest. Oh boy. We couldn't take our eyes off his well-built biceps. Caption? Shahid decided to give it a skip.

Remember when Shahid Kapoor was joined by his darling wife Mira Rajput for a gym session? Allow us to help you. Mira dropped a picture (mirror selfie, yes) featuring herself and Shahid on Instagram. As Mira poses for the selfie, Shahid flexes his biceps. Along with the post, Mira wrote, "You complete me." Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped LOL emoticons.

Wait, Shahid Kapoor and his biceps diaries aren't over yet. This time, the actor was joined by his brother, actor Ishaan Khatter. The two, after their Sunday workout session, are seen striking a pose in front of the mirror. The side note screamed sibling goals. “Brothers in arms,” it read. Too good, Shahid, too good.

Shahid Kapoor's Deva also features Pooja Hegde. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial is slated for an October release.