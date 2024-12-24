Shahid Kapoor Drops Action-Packed Picture From <i>Deva</i>

Shahid Kapoor fans, drop everything and head straight to his Instagram page. Reason? The actor has shared a fresh glimpse from his upcoming film Deva.

Posted on Monday (December 24), the monochrome snap shows Shahid Kapoor in an action-packed avatar. The actor pins a man down, grabbing him by his head. The intense expression on Shahid's face says it all. Dressed in a white shirt, Shahid's rugged, full-grown beard adds to his fierceness. “Loading (bomb emoji),” read the side note.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati play key roles in the film.

Previously, Deva was slated to release on February 14, 2025. The makers, however, altered the release date to January 31.

They dropped a killer poster of Shahid Kapoor on Instagram announcing the change. In the photo, the actor slips into the shoes of a police officer. Shahid showcases his beefed-up muscles holding a gun in his hands. Those aviators add an extra dose of edge to his character.

The caption read, “Sit tight, ‘cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think—January 31st, 2025. The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we're beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won't forget!”

Earlier this month, Shahid Kapoor hinted that his character in Deva was “dark and menacing”. He uploaded a post-workout black and white selfie on his Instagram Stories. The actor flaunted his biceps in the image. In his caption, Shahid wrote, “Prep time… Naya saal naya maal... (New year, new me). Next character, next film what can I do that I haven't before... Lost in the woods... But you can't be original if you aren't ready to be lost... Deva was dark and menacing yet vulnerable and noble..."

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon.