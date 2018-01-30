Shahid Kapoor 'Like A Teacher,' Says Brother Ishaan Khatter

Actor Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter, who is all set to debut with Majid Majidi's Indo-Iranian film Beyond The Clouds, said that the "Padmaavat" star is 'like a teacher' to him, reported news agency PTI. Shahid and Ishaan's mother is actress Neelima Azeem. On being asked about competing with Shahid, Ishaan told the press, "No, not at all. He is almost like a teacher, he is a paternal figure in my life. I learnt so much by watching him. I can't possibly consider myself a competition to him. In fact, I would say we are a team," PTI reported. Ishaan, along with Beyond The Clouds director Majid Majidi, co-star Malavika Mohanan and music composer A R Rahman, launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Monday.
Highlights
- "Can't possibly consider myself a competition to him," Ishaan said
- Shahid is a paternal figure in my life: Ishaan
- After Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan will be seen in Dhadak
Watch the trailer here. (Beyond The Clouds releases on March 3).
Here's Ishaan and Malavika's look from the film.
Ishaan said that before signing Beyond The Clouds, he discussed the project with mother Neelima Azeem, Shahid and also filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing his Hindi film Dhadak. "Because I stay with my mom and spend most of my time with her so obviously I spoke to her. The first person after that I would go to would be my brother. I felt strongly about the film. I am doing another film with Karan Johar (Dhadak). At that time we were in talks about starting that film as my first film so I spoke to him (Karan) as well and he was gracious, he let me go ahead and do this film first. These were the first three people I spoke to," he said, PTI reported.
Last week, Shahid, his wife Mira Rajput, Ishaan and Neelima Azeem attended the special screening of "Padmaavat".
Comments
(With PTI inputs)