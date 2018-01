Shahid Kapoor 'Like A Teacher,' Says Brother Ishaan Khatter

Highlights "Can't possibly consider myself a competition to him," Ishaan said Shahid is a paternal figure in my life: Ishaan After Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan will be seen in Dhadak

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Jan 28, 2018 at 8:30pm PST

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Jan 28, 2018 at 11:40pm PST

Shahid Kapoor with his family at "Padmaavat" screening

Actor Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter, who is all set to debut with Majid Majidi's Indo-Iranian film Beyond The Clouds , said that the "" star is 'like a teacher' to him, reported news agency PTI. Shahid and Ishaan's mother is actress Neelima Azeem. On being asked about competing with Shahid, Ishaan told the press, "No, not at all. He is almost like a teacher, he is a paternal figure in my life. I learnt so much by watching him. I can't possibly consider myself a competition to him. In fact, I would say we are a team," PTI reported. Ishaan, along withdirector Majid Majidi, co-star Malavika Mohanan and music composer A R Rahman, launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Monday.Watch the trailer here. (releases on March 3).Here's Ishaan and Malavika's look from the film.Ishaan said that before signing, he discussed the project with mother Neelima Azeem, Shahid and also filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing his Hindi film Dhadak . "Because I stay with my mom and spend most of my time with her so obviously I spoke to her. The first person after that I would go to would be my brother. I felt strongly about the film. I am doing another film with Karan Johar (). At that time we were in talks about starting that film as my first film so I spoke to him (Karan) as well and he was gracious, he let me go ahead and do this film first. These were the first three people I spoke to," he said, PTI reported.Last week, Shahid, his wife Mira Rajput, Ishaan and Neelima Azeem attended the special screening of "". Ishaan's, a remake of Marathi blockbuster, also starrs Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi. It will Janhvi's debut Bollywood film.is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is scheduled to hit the screens this July.(With PTI inputs)