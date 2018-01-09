Shahid Kapoor Hearts This Pic Of Misha With Chacha Ishaan Khatter

Actor Shahid Kapoor liked picture of daughter Misha with his brother Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. The picture was shared by Ishaan on Monday and features cutie-pie Misha in an Indian dress and bindi. Shahid and Ishaan's mother Neelima Azeem is also a part of the frame. "Best bites ever," wrote Ishaan. The picture appears to be taken during Diwali, as baby Misha wore a similar dress to celebrate the festival. (Dear Ishaan, thank you for this adorable picture of Misha). Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan's Dhadak co-star also like this picture of Misha and her chaachu. Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015. Misha, the couple's first child, was born a year later.
Here's the picture which Ishaan shared.
A couple of weeks ago, Mira shared a picture of Misha with her dance guru. "Guru Shishya Parampara," she wrote while posting Misha's picture with grandmom Neelima Azeem.
Ishaan Khatter is currently prepping for his Bollywood debut opposite Janhvi, who is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter. Dhadak will be Ishaan's first Hindi film, but he has previously appeared in an Indo-Iranian movie titled Beyond The Clouds.
Dhadak is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Dhadak's first schedule has already been shot in Rajasthan.
Dhadak is slated to release this July.