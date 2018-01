Shahid Kapoor Hearts This Pic Of Misha With Chacha Ishaan Khatter

Highlights "Best bites ever," writes Ishaan Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem is also a part of the frame Ishaan is currently prepping for his Bollywood debut

Actor Shahid Kapoor liked picture of daughter Misha with his brother Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. The picture was shared by Ishaan on Monday and features cutie-pie Misha in an Indian dress and. Shahid and Ishaan's mother Neelima Azeem is also a part of the frame. "Best bites ever," wrote Ishaan. The picture appears to be taken during Diwali, as baby Misha wore a similar dress to celebrate the festival. (Dear Ishaan, thank you for this adorable picture of Misha). Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan'sco-star also like this picture of Misha and her Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015. Misha, the couple's first child, was born a year later.Here's the picture which Ishaan shared.A couple of weeks ago, Mira shared a picture of Misha with her dance. "," she wrote while posting Misha's picture with grandmom Neelima Azeem.Ishaan Khatter is currently prepping for his Bollywood debut opposite Janhvi, who is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter.will be Ishaan's first Hindi film, but he has previously appeared in an Indo-Iranian movie titledis produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is remake of Marathi blockbuster. Dhadak's first schedule has already been shot in Rajasthan. "The basic premise (ofand) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story," Shashank Khaitan earlier told PTI.is slated to release this July.