Shahid Kapoor Has This To Say About Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding

Shahid on Alia-Ranbir's wedding (Courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding reports have left everyone waiting for an official confirmation. Now, Shahid Kapoor, who is busy promoting his film Jersey, has reacted to Ranbir and Alia's wedding and told India Today, "'I refrain to comment till there's an official announcement. Till the time it's media speculation, it's a speculation.'' So, just like everyone, even Shahid Kapoor is waiting for an official confirmation on his Shaandar co-star Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married on April 15 at the RK family house, reports suggest.

Per the India Today report, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married following Punjabi tradition. The Mehendi function will take place on the 13th and the functions will continue till April 17. The wedding will reportedly be an intimate affair with only close family members and friends in attendance.

A source informed India Today, "Ranbir and Alia are seeing all the logistics as to where to hold the wedding. For now, both the families have agreed to have the wedding at Ranbir's Bandra home, Vastu. All the wedding functions are expected to take place at Vastu. Both the actors have invited their close family and friends for the wedding."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for many years and made their relationship official in 2018. During award shows, interviews, and media interactions, Ranbir and Alia never fail to praise each other and show their love.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will release in September.