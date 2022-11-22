Shahid Kapoor's ROFL Question To Wife Mira Rajput: 'You Like Hairy Legs?'

Mira Rajput in a still from the video. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

If you thought it was impossible for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to get any cuter, you are wrong. The couple, who have been setting relationship goals for years now, are back with another Instagram post that is bound to make you laugh. It involves Shahid asking Mira about – wait for it – hairy legs. Yes, you read that right. The hilarious clip begins with Shahid asking Mira, “What is your favourite thing about me, Mira? You have a second.” To this, Mira – witty as always – says, “Me.” Not one to back down, Shahid asks for a serious answer. Mira finally gives in and says, “When you are finally wearing jeans.”

Shahid immediately teases Mira with his next question, “Why don't you like my legs? Do you like hairy legs, or leggy hairs?” An embarrassed Mira asks Shahid to stop recording the video, covering her face behind peals of laughter. Sharing the video, Shahid Kapoor tagged Mira Rajput and said, “It's all about my laagzzz! Isn't it Mira Kapoor?” Replying to the post, actress Raashii Khanna wrote, “Hahahahahha so cute.”

Watch the hilarious video here:

A few days ago, Mira Rajput gave a glimpse of the couple's lovely home in a special video. The clip itself features Mira playing the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage on the piano. The song is from Shahid Kapoor's superhit film Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor also makes an appearance in the video, hugging Mira and referring to her as "Preeti" (the name of the female lead character in Kabir Singh). The clip offers a glimpse of the couple's abode with white interiors, a black staircase and a bookshelf in a room with abundant natural light.

Mira Rajput captioned the post, "Will the real Kabir Singh please calm down. Wait for it..." She added the hashtags, “piano cover” and “Reels India” to the post. Shahid Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Neliima Azeem commented, "Awesome."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married since July 2015. Their daughter Misha was born in 2016. The couple welcomed their son Zain in 2018.