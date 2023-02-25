To Birthday Boy Shahid Kapoor, With Love From Brother Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor together in a pic. (courtesy: ishaankhatter)

First, let us all wish Shahid Kapoor a very happy birthday. The actor turns 42 today. To make the day a lot more special, Shahid's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter has shared a throwback picture from their family album. Here, Shahid and Ishaan are sharing a candid moment here. Don't miss Ishaan's hairstyle. Isn't he looking cute? For the side note, Ishaan wrote, “My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier [ROFL emoji] but it's all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan Shahid Kapoor.” Replying to the post, Mukti Mohan wrote, “Awwieee. Happy birthday, Shahid.”

Ishaan Khatter, in another post, explained why he thinks that Shahid Kapoor is his “elder tree”. Sharing the post on Instagram Stories, Ishaan wrote, “I also say tree because he is unshakeable, wise, and grounded. Love you, Shahid Kapoor.”

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share an amazing bond. From making fun reels to dropping hilarious comments under each other's posts, the two are sibling goals. On Ishaan's birthday, Shahid created a special montage for his little brother and shared it on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday Ishaan Khatter. Only Jhappis and Pappis for you.”

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Farzi. The web series also marks Shahid's OTT debut. Vijay Sethupathi, KK Menon and Raashii Khanna are also part of it. Earlier this week, Shahid announced that Farzi has become the number 1 show worldwide. Sharing a screengrab of the rankings, the actor wrote, “And then this happened. Farzi number 1 worldwide on Prime Video. #micdrop.” Shahid's wife Mira Rajput dropped a sweet note in the comments. It read, “Congratulations [red hearts] Farzi on [fire] You [Shahid] deserve the world and more.” Shahid's mother, veteran actress Neliima Azeem said, “Congratulations to you and the whole team. Great job.” She said, “My heart is full and brimming with joy…Much deserved.”

Shahid Kapoor's last film was Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur and his father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.