Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Vacation Is All About "Happy Mornings"

Shahid Kapoor gave his fans a sneak peek into his vacation with a bunch of pictures and videos that he shared on his Instagram stories on Wednesday.

This image was taken from Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently vacationing and their Instagram feed and stories are full of fun-filled pictures and videos. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor gave his fans a sneak peek into his vacation with a bunch of pictures and videos that he shared on his Instagram stories on Wednesday. From in-flight munching to selfies and boomerangs, Shahid's fans saw the BTS of his vacation diaries. On Thursday, he shared a loved-up post with Mira against the backdrop of hills and clear, blue sky. 

Shahid started with a picture of a Paneer kathi roll against the airplane window and captioned it "Paneer kathi roll. Har vegetarian ka go to (the go-to food of every vegetarian)."

The next story was an update about what happened to the roll. "Kha dala," he wrote. 

Mira Rajput's taste is different when it comes to snacking. She also shared a picture from the airplane on her Instagram stories where she is holding a packet of potato chip and a can of soft drinks. Classic trip munchies! 

Shahid and Mira were pictured at the Mumbai airport leaving for their vacation on Wednesday. Shahid showed up in a plain white round neck t-shirt and fitted black trousers and paired it with a brown puffer jacket. Mira, on the other hand, sported a denim-on-denim look and accessorised the outfit with a Hermes Lindy bag. 

Shahid Kapoor recently shared a montage from his blockbuster film Haider on its 10th anniversary with the caption, "Woh tha, woh hai, aur woh hi rahega. 10 years of Haider." Haider was directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and also featured Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. 

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the action-thriller movie Deva which is set to release on February 14, 2025. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film will feature Pooja Hegde alongside Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput
