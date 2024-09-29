IIFA 2024: Shahid Kapoor X Prabhu Deva. We Can't Even...

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 kicked off on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. The star-studded affair featured electrifying performances from Bollywood biggies like Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and more. Actor Shahid Kapoor made his much-anticipated return to the dance stage, treating the audience to an unforgettable performance alongside dance sensation Prabhu Deva. The duo showcased their skills as they danced to the iconic song Muqabla. A video shared by IIFA on Instagram captured Shahid and Prabhu Deva dressed in black attire, effortlessly performing the memorable hook step. “The legendary Prabhudeva joins Shahid Kapoor's electrifying performance and it's nothing short of spectacular,” read the side note.

In another post, Shahid Kapoor made a grand entry on a bike, dressed in a stylish white waistcoat and black pants. He rode onto the stage with flair, captivating the audience. During his performance, he showcased several of his hits, including Laal Peeli Ankhiyan from the film Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His energetic presence and dynamic performance added to the excitement of the evening.

Ahead of his performance, Shahid Kapoor shared his special connection with dance. The actor credited his mother Neelima Azeem, who is a classical dancer, for his love for the art. “She's actually a genius dancer. I'm not even 1% of what she is. So I'm just happy that I got some of her DNA in me. But yeah, I have grown up watching her dance and she is, you know, she's very special," Shahid told ANI.

Recalling his first experience of watching live performances, the actor said, “I remember my first live experience was when I was 15 years old and Michael Jackson had come to India. And we all went to Andheri Sports Complex and I remember walking home alone. So for me, it's like living your dream, being in a stadium full of people where you're the artist and you're getting to do it. And I actually really enjoy live performances. I love the energy of the crowd. I feel it's a very pure experience. There's nobody between you and the people."

IIFA 2024 kicked off on September 27 in Abu Dhabi. The three-day event will conclude today, September 29.