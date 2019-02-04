Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Take Us Through Gauri Khan's Store

Gauri Khan shared this photo (courtesy gaurikhan)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput dropped by Gauri Khan's boutique home decor store in Mumbai and had great fun. On Monday, Gauri Khan picked out her favourite click from the photoshoot at Gauri Khan Designs and shared it with her Instafam. "Perfect setting for my new collection with Shahid and Mira," she wrote and added a note of thanks for the couple: "Thanks for dropping in." Shahid Kapoor had shared several goofy videos, featuring Gauri and Mira, from Gauri Khan Designs on his Instagram story, in which the interior designer can be seeing shying away from the cameras. But Shahid being Shahid kept the recording on at the end of which, he was heard saying: "Just a quick 360 of the Gauri Khan store, guys. And you'll get to click pictures with these two!"

Check out Gauri Khan's post here:

Here's an inside tour of Gauri Khan's store from Shahid Kapoor's story, as shared by fan-clubs:

Mira Kapoor had also checked in on Instagram from Gauri Khan Designs:

Earlier, Gauri Khan gave a Jab We Met twist to her caption while welcoming Shahid and Mira at her store. "All grace and charm," she wrote.

Gauri Khan Designs is Bollywood's favourite interior designing boutique and her store is often visited by Shah Rukh Khan's industry colleagues such as Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Aamir Khan. Gauri recently helped design Alia Bhatt's vanity van and wrote: "Enjoyed designing your home on wheels. Planning a fun shoot. Watch this space!"

In the past, Gauri Khan has helped Jacqueline Fernandez redo her space, designed Ranbir Kapoor's home, she helped Karan Johar redecorate his rooftop. In Mumbai, Gauri Khan has designed two restaurants - ARTH and Sanchos.