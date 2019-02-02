Inside Alia Bhatt's 'New Moving Home' Designed By Gauri Khan. See Pics

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights "A glimpse of my new moving home," wrote Alia Bhatt "Enjoyed designing your home on wheels," wrote Gauri Khan Gauri Khan has redecorated homes for several Bollywood stars

Alia Bhatt's new vanity van or should we say her "new moving home" ( like she wrote in her caption), will make you go green with envy. On Saturday afternoon, the 25-year-old actress gave her Instafam a sneak peek of her new vanity van by sharing a few inside pictures. BTW, did we tell you that Alia's vanity van has been designed by none other than Gauri Khan. Yes, you read that right! Both Alia and Gauri shared pictures from the van on their respective Instagram profile. Dressed in a polka-dotted jumpsuit, Alia can be seen happily posing in the van.

Alia Bhatt captioned the post: "When one has to direct ones shot because one isn't blessed with long legs." Alia shared another view of her vanity van and wrote: "A glimpse of my new moving home." Gauri Khan too shared pictures from Alia's van and wrote: "Enjoyed designing your home on wheels. Planning a fun shoot. Watch this space!"

Take a look at the aforementioned posts here:

Besides Alia Bhatt's vanity van, Gauri Khan has redecorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. Gauri Khan also runs a store named 'Gauri Khan Designs.' She has also designed two restaurants in Mumbai, named Sanchos and Arth.

Alia Bhatt reportedly purchased a new house in Juhu for Rs 13 crore. According to a recent DNA report, the actress has bought a 2,300 square foot apartment in a sought-after building in Juhu. The report also stated that Alia paid almost double the amount of the standard price.

On the work front,Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the promotional duties of Gully Boy. She was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Alia's line-up of films includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Abhishek Varman's Kalank and Karan Johar's Takht.