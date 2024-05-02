Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput, Just The Way They Are. See Pic From Gym

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are setting couple goals - one post at a time. Speaking of Mira's latest Instagram entry, it features her with husband Shahid Kapoor by her side. As Mira poses for the selfie, Shahid Kapoor flexes his biceps in the picture that happens to be from gym. Mira's caption on the Instagram post read, "You complete me." Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped LOL emojis. Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Check out Mira Rajput's post here:

We love it when Shahid Kapoor appears on Mira's Instagram profile. Earlier, Mira shared this video from her fam-jam session with Shahid Kapoor. "When it's a full house," she captioned the video.

For Shahid Kapoor's birthday, Mira shared this post and she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sun and moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you."

Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 last year, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde.