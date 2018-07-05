Shah Rukh Khan's Son Abram Takes Over A Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Scene Like A Boss

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam photographed at the Mumbai airport

Seen Shah Rukh Khan and Amrish Puri's pigeon scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Now watch Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam recreating the scene (sort of) on the family's vacation in Italy. Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of AbRam throwing pieces of crumbs to pigeons and he was utterly delighted to know that "they love it." Fan clubs shared Shah Rukh's Instagram story, which has taken over the Internet (not counting Suhana's super stylish photos from the same vacation). The Khans are vacationing with Gauri Khan's mother Savita, brother Vikrant Chhiba and his wife and kids Alia and Arjun.



Take a look at AbRam's video here:



A post shared by All About Shah Rukh Khan (@king__shahrukh5) on Jul 4, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

The Khantastic vacation is on the verge of breaking the Internet with fabulous photos. Gauri Khan shared a couple of posts on Instagram and Twitter while Shah Rukh Khan (before posting AbRam's video) had shared this picture of himself and Suhana:

Screenshot of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram story

These are the photos Gauri Khan shared so far:



Suite Life On Deck A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:13pm PDT





The gaps were filled in by the fan clubs, which got hold of awesome photos featuring Suhana and her cousins:

A post shared by Suhana Shahrukh khan (@_suhanaakhan2) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:52am PDT







And this one, in which Suhana looked uber-chic in a striped jumpsuit:

A post shared by Suhana Shahrukh khan (@_suhanaakhan2) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT



Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have been married for over 25 years and they are parents to 19-year-old Aryan, who is studying films in California; Suhana, who recently completed her final term in Ardingly in England and five-year-old AbRam.



Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she opened Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai last year. Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of Zero.