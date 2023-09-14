Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Karan Johar's Jawan Shout Out: 'Audience Is The Emperor'

SRK and KJo in a throwback.(courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar gave a roaring shout out to longtime friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Now, the actor has responded to Karan Johar's note in an X (earlier called Twitter) post. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Karan, thrilled you liked the film. And of course the trailer....all the 'century' things you said. Ha ha." SRK added, Atlee and his full team have genuinely catered to what the audience feels and thinks. Made them abandon everything and come and fall in love with themselves. Audience is the Emperor." Karan Johar gave multiple shout outs to the film on social media. Just a day after the release of Jawan, Karan Johar gave SRK a shout out on social media. "Emperor!!!!!!!!" he wrote in his Instagram story. Before that, KJo had shared a cryptic note that he captioned, "I just saw the trailer of the century. IYKYK (if you know you know)." On Thursday, KJo shared a long not on Instagram praising the film.

Read SRK's reply here:

Karan, thrilled u liked the film. & of course the trailer....all the 'century' things u said. Ha ha. @Atlee_dir & his full team have genuinely catered to what the audience feels & thinks. Made them abandon everything & come & fall in love with themselves. Audience is the Emperor! pic.twitter.com/DSVAd08z3v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

For the film's lead actor and his longtime friend Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram post this morning, "And what do I say about Bhai Shah Rukh Khan. He is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can! He's the emperor and we bow down in admiration... If you haven't seen Jawan then you don't know what you're missing out on." He tagged Red Chillies Entertainment. Gaurav Verma, Pooja Dadlani, Gauri Khan and wrote, "My favourite producer Gauri Khan...Congratulations! Juggernaut Alert."

Read Karan Johar's post here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's friendship goes back a long time. They worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. KJo has directed Shah Rukh in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. FYI, Karan Johar was Shah Rukh's co-star in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The dynamics of Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's relationship changed after the filmmaker did not work with him in 2012. In his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, KJo revealed, "Yes, there was definitely a distance between us in recent year but that was because we were not working with each other. There's no other reason." He added, "He was hurt that I didn't work with him. I was hurt that with Student of the Year, there was no acknowledgement from him, there was no love or support given to me. Then it just grew. It was like he thought 'after everything I've done for Karan' and I thought 'after everything I've done for him'. We both felt like we had contributed to each other's lives so tremendously. It was just two people sulking."