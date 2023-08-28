Karan Johar Watched 'Trailer Of The Century.' The Internet's Top Guess: 'Jawan For Sure'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: karanjohar )

Karan Johar set social media talking after informing his fans on Instagram that he watched "the trailer of the century." It so happened that on Sunday evening, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director shared a cryptic post on the photo-sharing app, talking about having just watched the "trailer of the century." The filmmaker ended his post with an IYKYK (if you know you know), making fans wonder if the trailer being talked about is that of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan. A fan page wrote, "Trailer of the century from the movie of the century #Jawan," while another said, "Jawan for sure." While some suggested it could also be the trailer of Prabhas' Salaar, the majority seemed to incline towards Jawan.

Notably, this comes a day after a recent interactive session on Twitter, where Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he is confused about whether to release a song first or the trailer and then eventually goes ahead with releasing the teaser of Jawan's new song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Have it ready now…can't decide should I put a new song or the trailer….??? #Jawanhttps://t.co/jXNdn8I0ZR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been increasing the excitement around Jawan with his every post and how. On Friday, he shared an intriguing motion poster revealing his many faces from Jawan. In the caption, he wrote, "Yeh to shuruaat hai... The Many Faces of Justice... yeh teer hain... abhi dhaal baaki hai... yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai.Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch.... abhi Jawaab baaki hai.There's a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!"

Jawan is directed by Atlee. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are part of the movie. Apart from them, the movie has a stellar cast comprising Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.