Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Sets Another Record: 300 Shows Added After First Screening

Pathaan, today's big release (and that's understating it, continues to pile up the numbers. Shah Rukh Khan's new film has set another record on its opening day – trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that some 300 shows have been added after the first day first show. Pathaan now has the highest screen count of any Hindi release – it's showing on 8,000 screens worldwide. 2,500 of these are abroad – Pathaan has opened in over 100 countries, also a record. The spy thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan as the title character with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

"Unprecedented: Pathaan shows increased, screen count all-time highest (Hindi)," tweeted Taran Adarsh, "Pathaan has taken BO by storm. 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after first show. Total screen count is now 8,000 screens worldwide. India: 5,500 screens , overseas: 2,500 screens."

Pathaan sold 5.5 lakh tickets for it's first day in advance booking. The record (for Hindi and Hindi-dubbed films) is held by Baahubali: The Conclusion with Pathaan in second place. The top 5 is rounded off by KGF: Chapter 2, War and Thugs Of Hindostan which eventually flopped and so should serve as a cautionary tale against celebrating too early).

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is part of producers Yash Raj Films' spy universe that also includes the Tiger films, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shah Rukh Khan, in his first lead role after 2018's Zero, plays the titular Pathaan, a RAW agent brought in from the wilderness to tackle a terror threat. Pathaan teams up with Deepika Padukone's character against terrorist leader Jim, played by John Abraham.