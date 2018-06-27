Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film Could Be A Period Drama With Chak De! Director

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Zero (courtesy ChakDeIndia)

Rukh Khan may have just wrapped the schedule of Zero and though he has not announced his next project yet, it appears, he had already begun planning his new movie last year, stated a report in mid-day. Shah Rukh Khan's critically acclaimed sports drama Chak De! clocked a decade last year, when the superstar reportedly had a meeting with the film's director Shimit Amin. SRK was reportedly offered to consider a project Shimit had in mind for him, which, the actor in turn, reportedly asked the filmmaker to work on a little more. "Last year, when Chak De! India clocked a decade, Shah Rukh reconnected with Shimit. It was then that the latter discussed a concept he had in mind for Khan," a source told mid-day. The report also adds that Shah Rukh's film in concern could be a period drama.



If Shah Rukh comes on board for the movie, then he is also most likely to produce it as well. "The superstar liked it and asked him to work on it further. When Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai last week after wrapping up Zero's US schedule, the two met again to discuss the progress on the script. Shah Rukh is keen on the project and is likely to produce it as well," the source also told mid-day.



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has also apparently asked for certain changes to be made in the script, according to the mid-day source. The project in concern is reported to be a two-hero film with Shah Rukh being cast with a younger co-star. This is what the source told mid-day: "He wants the film to be a departure from his romantic hero image. It will also feature a younger hero as a parallel lead. Though Ayushmann Khurrana is said to be in talks, the final casting call will be taken only after SRK comes on board."





Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people & everything they've endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it's been.Big hug @aanandlrai & @iamsrk for your belief & to #KatrinaKaif for being the amaze one that she is! #ZeroWrap. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 27, 2018

Meanwhile, it's a wrap on Shah Rukh Khan's Zero schedule, as has also been announced by his co-star Anushka Sharma recently. Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf in the Aanand L Rai-directed movie, the teaser of which has made a lot of noise and garnered much love already. Zero releases on December 21.



Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2017's Jab Harry Met Sejal.