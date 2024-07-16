Shah Rukh Khan 'Would Do All The Moves Without Any Complaints': Choreographer Bosco Martis

Image from YouTube. (Image courtesy: YRF)

Choreographer Bosco Martis has been making headines ever since his latest song starring Tauba Tauba Vicky Kaushal, took the Internet by storm. In a new interview with India Today, Bosco discussed his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan on one of last year's most-talked about songs, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. He said that Shah Rukh Khan was injured on the sets of the film but pushed through physical discomfort and injury during the film's shoot, never once complaining about the pain he was in. Bosco recalled, “We have associated with SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) since Swades. We choreographed the song Yeh Tara Who Tara. From then to now, it's been an amazing experience with him. The kind of commitment and the kind of person that he is, he will not say no to any steps. He would do the steps; most of the time because of his knee injury, he was always in pain, but he never let you know."

He added, "During the shoot of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the streets were cobbled, and the shoes too. But he (Shah Rukh Khan) never said anything about how uneasy he was. He would just do all the moves without any complaints, we would not even know that he used to go back to his van to fix himself up. He'll never let you change any steps, he will do everything that you want him to do."

Earlier choreographer Bosco Martis had shared some BTS pictures from the sets of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. In the images, Bosco is posing with the superstar (who is showing off his chiselled abs and sporting long hair). Both are twinning in black ensembles and stylishly posing for the camera. However, before posing for the camera, SRK was "shy" to show his abs, as per Bosco. Along with the photos, the choreographer dropped a long post thanking SRK for the pictures.

He wrote, "This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page . Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one . And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir.. It's a treasured moment for me for a life time. Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan."

Bosco Martis also choreographed Deepika Padukone's Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter.