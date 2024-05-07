Viral: Jab Shah Rukh Khan Hugged Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa

Images shared by Nidhhi Tapadiaa. (courtesy: NidhhiTapadiaa)

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw's rumoured girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa had a dream come true moment when she met Shah Rukh Khan during the team's recent match with Kolkata Knight Riders. Following KKR's impressive victory over Delhi Capitals, Nidhhi had the opportunity to meet King Khan, who warmly embraced her and spoke to her at length. For context, SRK is a co-owner of KKR and regularly attends matches to cheer for his team. A video of the meeting was shared by Nidhhi and in true fan-girl style. The model-actress added the romantic song Main Agar Kahoon from SRK's Om Shanti Om in the background. She also used a line from the song as her caption and wrote: “Main Aagar Kahoon Tumsa Haseen Kaynaat Mein Nai Hai Kahin! [heart emoji]” and tagged the superstar.

Watch the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan has always been spotted interacting warmly with the IPL players and their families after the matches. Recently, King Khan spoke to Star Sports about his fondness for cricket icon Virat Kohli. Virat is married to Anushka Sharma, who made her acting debut with SRK and has featured with the superstar in several films. Referring to Virat as Bollywood's "daamad" (son-in-law), SRK said: "I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's (Bollywood) daamad. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, and spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly."

“I taught him the Pathaan movie title song dance steps. I saw him in one of the India matches, he tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step, I was very sad that they were doing it so badly! I told them that let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, whenever you dance at least you will call me and ask how to do the steps," Shah Rukh Khan added. OG fans would know that Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan had danced together on the Pathaan title track last year during IPL.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Dunki.