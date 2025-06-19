Shah Rukh Khan Visits <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Set: "Aamir Has Told Me 10 Times To Meet The Cast"

Aamir Khan is busy promoting his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par. Ahead of the film's release, Aamir Khan's production house released a heartwarming video where Shah Rukh Khan is seen visiting the film set. Shah Rukh Khan spent an eventful time with the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par. He interacted with them, enacted his favourite lines from his films and also posed for a group picture with Aamir and the Team.

Breaking Down The Video

The video shows Aamir and the cast preparing for a normal day on set.

Shah Rukh Khan gives them a pleasant surprise.

He tells them, "Aamir has told me at least 10 times. Come and meet the actors. They are doing so well. I didn't get time earlier but every day I meet him, whenever I am meeting him, he is calling me also, saying, 'Please come. Please come.' Even 3 days ago, he told me, 'Shah, tu ana yaar (Come no, please)!'"

Sitaare Zameen Par introduces 10 debutant actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshka. They are all specially abled people. Shah Rukh Khan met them and engaged in a conversation.

One person says his favourite film is Darr, while the other chooses Chak De India!

Shah Rukh Khan also does his iconic arm-stretching pose with the cast.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.

Sitaare Zameen Par marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's 90-year-old mother Zeenat Hussain. The film will release in theatres on June 20.

In A Nutshell

