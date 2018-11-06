Shah Rukh Khan To Riteish Deshmukh For Zero Solo Release: 'Thanks For Keeping My Self-Respect Higher Than Your Need'

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Riteish rescheduled the release date of his Marathi film Mauli Thanks for the love and respect you showed me today: SRK to Riteish Zero will now be the standalone release on December 21

Shah Rukh Khan was overwhelmed after actor producer Riteish Deshmukh agreed to change the release date of his upcoming Marathi film Mauli to avoid clash with his soon-to-release film Zero. Overcome with emotion, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: "Riteish Deshmukh, jab chota bhai bahut bada ho jaata hai. Thank you, baby for the love, respect and largesse of heart you showed me today. Grateful. Touched. I am so happy to have 'asked' something of a friend who kept my self-respect higher than his own need."Mauli releasing on the same day as Zero may have impacted the business of the latter in Maharashtra, where Marathi films are given preference during prime time as per a law by the Maharashtra government.

Here's what Shah Rukh Khan tweeted:

@Riteishd jab chota bhai bahut bada ho jaata hai. Thank you baby for the love respect and largesse of heart you showed me today. Grateful. Touched. I am so happy to have 'asked' something of a friend who kept my self respect higher than his own need. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2018

Mauli is Ritiesh's second Marathi film after 2014's blockbuster Lai Bhaari. Apart from Mauli, Riteish Deshmukh is a part of the Housefull 4 ensemble cast, also featuring Akshay kumar, Bobby Deol and Rana Daggubati. He has also signed up for Deshbandhu Roy's Total Dhamaal.

Meanwhile, Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and it is directed by Aanand L Rai. Zero trended big time on Shah Rukh's birthday on November 2 after the film's trailer released online. Zero is an extraordinary story of Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) who falls in love a cerebral palsy patent Aafia Yusufzai Bhinde (Anushka Sharma) but ruins all that he holds dear because of his relationship with Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif), an alcoholic actress.

Watch the trailer of Zero:

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero releases as per schedule on December 21, thanks to Ritiesh Deshmukh.