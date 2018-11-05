Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif And Anushka Sharma Spill The Beans On Their Favourite Zero Characters

Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif at the trailer launch of Zero.

In a recent video shared by Shah Rukh Khan, the 53-year-old actor, along with his Zero co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and the film's director Anand L Rai, can be seen discussing their favourite characters from the upcoming film. The video begins with SRK revealing that his favourite character in the film is Babita Kumari, a superstar played by Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh, who plays the role of a dwarf in the film, said that he "wanted to play a star" and be dressed in expensive clothes. If you thought that Katrina was absolutely content with her role in the film, you might be mistaken. Katrina, in the video, revealed that even though she liked her character in the film, it was Anushka's role that won her heart. For those who are not aware, Anushka Sharma plays the role of a specially abled scientist named Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder. Katrina said that she was so desperate to play Aafia in the film that her first response after reading the script was, "Let me do it." Anushka, on the other hand, wanted to portray the role of Bauua Singh, which was played by Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video and wrote: "Ab aaya sach baahar. Dekhiye poori baat jaan ne ke liye."

Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka's answers were surely interesting but it was director Aanand L Rai's response that left us surprised. When Mr Rai was asked about his favourite character in the film, he aroused a sense of curiosity and described it as one of the "most obedient" one on the sets of the film. Much to Anushka, Katrina and SRK's dismay, Aanand L Rai said that his favourite character in the film was the "rocket."

The trailer of Zero released on November 2 and needless to say it went crazy viral. The trailer has over 71 million views on YouTube. Check out the trailer here:

Zero marks the second collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The trio have earlier co-starred in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Zero has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai and Red Chillies Entertainment. Zero will hit the screens on December 21.