Shah Rukh Khan Shares 'Another Sweet Pic' From AbRam's Birthday Party, Featuring Aryan And Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan is on a picture posting spree and we are not complaining. The 53-year-old actor shared back-to-back pictures of his three children from AbRam's birthday party, which was held in May. In the latest post, Aryan, 21, Suhana, 19, and six-year-old AbRam posed for the photographer with soft smiles on their faces. "Another sweet picture from AbRam's birthday party... #fathersloveoverload," SRK captioned the post. Earlier, Shah Rukh had shared a similar picture from the party and he captioned it: "My trio of Sugar and spice and everything nice... and oh yeah! Gauri's too."

Here are Shah Rukh Khan's posts:

Another sweet picture from AbRam's birthday party... #fathersloveoverloadpic.twitter.com/PrZ4yyLZe7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri's too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Shah Rukh and Gauri hosted a Marvel-themed birthday party for their youngest child on his birthday on May 27. Very few photos from the party are available on social media. A fan club had shared an inside picture from the party, in which the Khans can be seen surrounding AbRam and his fantastic three-tier birthday cake, which had motifs of the Hulk and Captain America on it.

Here's the inside picture from AbRam's Marvel-themed birthday party.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri, who is a renowned interior decorator, in 1991 and they have three children together. Aryan and Suhana are interested in making a career in films like their father. Aryan is reportedly going to work with Karan Johar, one of Shah Rukh's closest friends, as an assistant director in one of his upcoming films. Suhana, who covered a fashion magazine last year, said in the accompanying interview that she will become an actress after completing her studies - a diktat from Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and he hasn't announced his next project yet.