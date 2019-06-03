This Pic Of Aryan, Suhana And AbRam Is 'Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice.' Shah Rukh Khan's Words

Aryan Khan with Suhana and AbRam. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

We just can't stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan's latest Twitter post. Why, you ask? Well, it features Shah Rukh Khan's "trio of sugar, spice and everything nice." In case you still haven't figured out who the aforementioned trio is, we are here to help. On Monday night, the 53-year-old actor shared an adorable picture of his and Gauri Khan's kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam on his Twitter profile. In the picture, little AbRam can be seen sandwiched between his siblings and the trio can be seen smiling with all their hearts. However, it will be difficult to say what we liked more about SRK's post - the super cute picture or the caption that he wrote along with it. "My trio of sugar, spice and everything nice.... And oh yeah! Gauri's too," wrote SRK.

Without much ado, take a look at SRK's post. You can thank us later.

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri's too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Aryan, Suhana and AbRam frequently make appearances on their parents' Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens.

SRK and Gauri Khan are parents to 21-year-old Aryan, who studies in California. The star couple are also parents to Suhana and AbRam. Suhana, who is currently studying in London, aspires to be an actor just like her father while 6-year-old AbRam attends school in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Kartina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor has not announced his upcoming projects as of now.