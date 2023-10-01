Jawan Box Office Collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At 596 Crore And Counting

Picture was shared by Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is showing no signs of slowing down. The film, released on September 7, collected Rs 9.25 crore at the box office on Day 24, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of Jawan at the Indian box office stands at Rs 596. 20 crore. The report added that the SRK film saw an “overall 49.67 per cent Hindi occupancy” on Saturday. Jawan, directed by Atlee, has also become the highest-grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema at the global box office. Red Chillies Entertainment announced the super hit news on Instagram. Along with a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's Vikram Rathore, the production house wrote, “Ek tha Raja... Ek ke baad ek, saare box office records todta gaya. #HighestGrosserJawan. Book your tickets now- Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 free! Watch Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has predicted that Jawan “should cruise past the 550-crore mark this extended weekend”. The film critic said, “Jawan should cruise past the 550 cr mark this extended weekend…The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer is truly proving advantageous… [Week 4] Fri 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 530.40 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 4] Fri 15 lacs. Total: ₹ 58.97 cr. #Boxoffice.”

Meanwhile, Jawan makers released the video version of the soulful song Aararaari Raaro on Saturday. Check it out here:

Jawan also stars south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Priyami are also part of the film. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film.

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film will hit the theatres in December this year. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are also part of Dunki.